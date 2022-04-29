We have a new poster boy for voter fraud. Former President Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows in the 2020 election was registered to vote in three states — North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. He actually voted absentee in Virginia. No word on which state he is a official resident.
Trash law
I was commenting about the people who went to Wisconsin and the state’s so clean and people keep debris out of their yards. I think it’s in Kansas, if you don’t keep your walk shoveled you’ll get a fine. St. Joe ought to have a law, if you don’t keep your trash out of your yard you will get fined, and then take that money and put it into the parks.
Editor’s note: The city does have external property maintenance codes that prohibits the accumulation of trash or debris.
It adds up
If a school board was going to assess experience for superintendent candidates of a system that had 11,000 students in it, would it be more beneficial to have a superintendent that had a one-year term with a student population of 3,600 or six years’ experience with a total student population of 650? Just a thought.
Take a knee
I see where Colin Kaepernick is trying to push his way back into professional football. He made his bed, so let him lie in it.
Huddled masses
Every immigrant that crosses our border illegally is breaking the law. They are breaking the law and our government is so stupid they just give them everything. Why wouldn’t you come here if you knew you would get free health care and a free place to live? This country is going to hell in a handbasket.
A look back
The Vision Forward group has quite a task. Many people today are apathetic when it comes to participating in anything beyond their personal concerns. But to be honest, the majority of people are still looking through the rearview mirror concerning the school district’s embarrassing past, which makes looking forward difficult.
