Seahawks sign coach Pete Carroll to contract extension

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him tied with the team well past his 70th birthday.

The Seahawks did not officially announce the deal, but Carroll spoke about it following the Seahawks' 44-34 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.

The new deal is expected to go through the 2025 season and was agreed to earlier this season. Carroll said he didn't feel it appropriate to announce the agreement in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball

WASHINGTON | The Washington Nationals are making their pitch to President-elect Joe Biden.

The Nats have invited Biden to toss out the ceremonial first ball next season on opening day. Washington is scheduled to host the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 1.

“We’re excited to continue the long-standing tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch at the home of the national pastime in our nation’s capital,” the team posted on Twitter this weekend.