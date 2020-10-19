No talk of individual punishment for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL and the NFL Players Association found instances when the Tennessee Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed in a review given to the team Monday, a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press.

Those issues will be taken into consideration for any potential discipline of the Titans.

But the person familiar with the review says there was no discussion of any discipline for an individual including general manager Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel or any players, and there was no discussion of punishment, including forfeitures or draft picks.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL, the NFL Players Association nor the Titans have commented on the review.

The Titans had no comment Monday when asked if the team had received the review's findings.

Brohm to miss Purdue opener vs Iowa after 2nd positive test

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm started feeling abnormally fatigued late last week. By Saturday, the symptoms worsened.

Two positive COVID-19 tests Sunday confirmed what Brohm suspected.

On Monday, Brohm announced he had contracted the virus and would not be on the sideline for Saturday's season-opener at home against Iowa. Instead, offensive coordinator Brian Brohm will replace his older brother and will continue calling plays.

“It’s not going to be very fun and it’s bad timing," Jeff Brohm said on his weekly Zoom call. “You work all year long for a season, it’s an abbreviated season, I’d like to be there, be with the team. But I don’t think one person makes the team whether it’s a coach or a plyer. I think our team will respond and play well."

Brohm isn't the first coach facing this predicament.

Alabama coach Nick Saban and Florida coach Dan Mullen both tested positive last week and are among a handful of other college coaches who have been diagnosed with the illness.

Martinez beats out McCaffrey for Huskers' starting QB job

Adrian Martinez has turned back a challenge from Luke McCaffrey to win the starting quarterback's job for Nebraska's opener at No. 5 Ohio State.

McCaffrey made a serious bid to unseat the Cornhuskers' two-year starter, who struggled with injuries last year and seemed to regress from his fantastic freshman season in 2018.

“Adrian is going to be our quarterback,” coach Scott Frost said Monday. “I feel like I've got two guys playing at a really high level. I’ve seen a lot of improvement out of Adrian this year. I’ve seen a lot of improvement out of Luke. Both those guys are capable of moving our offense and doing a great job.”

McCaffrey, brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey and son of former pro receiver Ed McCaffrey, played quarterback and receiver as a freshman last season and quickly became a fan favorite.

As third-string QB last year, he played five-plus series in a loss to Indiana and completed 5 of 6 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown and ran 12 times for 76 yards. He also threw a 39-yard touchdown pass in a loss to Iowa.

Frost limited McCaffrey to four games so he could retain a year of eligibility.

Frost said he didn't know how much, if any, separation there is between Martinez and McCaffrey.

“I think we have two first-string quarterbacks. That's what we feel about them,” Frost said. “I really believe if Luke would have been the one who already had been playing and we were to have the same camp, it would probably be Luke.”