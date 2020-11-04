49ers close facility after Bourne's positive COVID-19 test

SANTA CLARA, Calif. | The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus but are still scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night as of now.

The team said the positive test came back Wednesday morning and Bourne immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis. He was later placed on the COVID-19 list.

“Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals,” the team said in a statement.

"All team functions will be conducted virtually today. The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction.”

Cowboys will have 4th starting QB of season against Steelers

FRISCO, Texas | The Dallas Cowboys will have their fourth different starting quarterback of the season against undefeated Pittsburgh with Andy Dalton unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday he was benching rookie Ben DiNucci in favor of either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush. Gilbert and Rush will compete for the job in practice, and one will start Sunday at home against the Steelers (7-0).

DiNucci looked overmatched in his first start at Philadelphia last weekend, a 23-9 win by the Eagles. The Cowboys (2-6) rarely threw down the field, and DiNucci lost two fumbles.

“The decision was made to go with the two experienced quarterbacks,” McCarthy said. “I just felt with the opponent that we’re playing, we need some more experience at that position.”

Broncos cancel practice after another COVID-19 infection

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | Vic Fangio says he’s confident his team is safe and feels the Denver Broncos are insulated from a major coronavirus outbreak despite another player testing positive for COVID-19.

“There’s always concern, but the thing I really feel good about is that none of the positive tests that we’ve had have originated from this building,” Fangio said during a conference call with Denver media Wednesday after he canceled practice and ordered his coaches and players to work from home.

“It’s all happened in the guys' or the coaches’ daily lives outside the building where they get it," Fangio said. “So, I actually feel better when everybody’s here than I do when they’re not here.”

Fangio canceled on-field work after a Broncos practice squad player was added to the COVID-19/reserve list 24 hours after general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has killed almost a quarter-million Americans.

“It was in consultation between us and the league and we just felt like it was the best thing to do in light of the number of (positive) tests that we’ve had recently,” Fangio said.

Short-handed Ravens hope for negative COVID-19 tests & depth

The Baltimore Ravens are considerably short-handed at practice this week after moving two starting offensive linemen to injured reserve and placing eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Coach John Harbaugh can only hope the situation improves in time for Sunday's key AFC clash on the road against the Indianapolis Colts (5-2).

Coming off a 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that dropped the defending AFC North champions two games out of first place, the Ravens (5-2) will face the Colts without left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Tyre Phillips. Both players were placed on injured reserve Tuesday after sustaining ankle injuries against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore also must find a replacement for All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has tested positive for the coronavirus and won't suit up. Following Humphrey's diagnosis, the Ravens put starting linebackers Patrick Queen, Matthew Judon and L.J. Fort on COVID-19 reserve, along with starting safety DeShon Elliott and reserve linebackers Malik Harrison and Tyus Bowser. Backup defensive back Terrell Bonds made the list, too.