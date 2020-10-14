SEC postpones LSU-Florida game as Gators deal with outbreak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 10 Florida and defending national champion LSU are now scheduled to play in December. Unfortunately for coach Dan Mullen, the stadium still won't be packed.

The Southeastern Conference postponed Saturday’s LSU-Florida game a day after Mullen had 19 players and coaches test positive for COVID-19. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said Wednesday the number is now up to 21 positives with considerably more in quarantine because of contract tracing.

Those players likely would have been unavailable against the Tigers, leaving Florida with fewer than 50 scholarship athletes and less than the SEC's threshold (53) for holding games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III wasn't at practice Wednesday after being cited for driving under the influence and speeding by Denver police the night before.

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details,” the team said in a statement Wednesday.

Gordon was cited for traveling between 25 and 39 mph faster than the posted speed limit when he was pulled over Tuesday in downtown Denver, according to police records.

Gordon could face discipline from the NFL, including a suspension. Last year, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was suspended for the final two games after a DUI arrest in September in downtown Denver.

South Dakota arena to host 8-team Thanksgiving week tourney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Four teams that finished last season in The Associated Press Top 25 make up half the field for a three-day tournament Thanksgiving week in South Dakota's largest city.

The event will be held Nov. 25-27 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, organizers of the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic announced Wednesday.

The field includes: Dayton, which was No. 3 in the final poll; Creighton, No. 7; Ohio State, No. 19; and West Virginia, No. 24.

The eight teams have combined for 70 Sweet Sixteen appearances and 20 trips to the Final Four.

First-round games include: West Virginia vs. Texas A&M; Ohio State vs. Memphis; Creighton vs. Utah; and Dayton vs. Wichita State.

Fury ends plans for another Wilder fight, ready for Joshua

LAS VEGAS — Tyson Fury is turning his attention to an all-British heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua early next year after ending plans for a third fight with Deontay Wilder.

Fury claimed the WBC belt from Wilder with a seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in Las Vegas in February and the British boxer’s U.S. promoter, Bob Arum, was looking to stage a third fight between them in front of 15,000 spectators at the home of NFL team Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 19.

However, U.S. government restrictions on fans attending sports events and TV scheduling clashes with college football games has scuppered those plans, and Arum said Fury did not want a Wilder fight to be pushed back until the end of January or February.

Instead, Arum told The Associated Press, Fury is set to fight an as-yet-unnamed opponent back in Britain on Dec. 5 and then “wants to go right to a Joshua fight, which is his right.”

Vegas to host NCAA Tournament men's regional for first time

INDIANAPOLIS — Las Vegas will host an NCAA Tournament men's regional for the first time after the NCAA changed a policy that prevented states with sports wagering from hosting championships.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that a 2023 NCAA Tournament men's regional will be held in Las Vegas, the first time Nevada will host an NCAA championship since a women's basketball regional was held at the Thomas & Mack Center in 1991.

The men's regional in Las Vegas was among 450 host sites announced through 2026 for a variety of sports. Nevada will host 11 events, including the 2026 men's Frozen Four, after the NCAA changed its stance on cities with sports betting last year.

The NCAA also announced Dayton, Ohio, will continue to host the NCAA First Four through at least 2026. It has served as the site for the start of the NCAA Tournament since 2001.

The NCAA had previously announced future Final Four sites: Indianapolis in 2021; New Orleans, 2022; Houston, 2023; Phoenix 2024; San Antonio, 2025; and Indianapolis again in 2026.

The 2020 Final Four in Atlanta was wiped out by the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.