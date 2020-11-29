Detroit Lions fire coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn

Matt Patricia opened his final postgame news conference with the Detroit Lions by thanking his wife and children for their support.

Patricia probably knew what was coming.

His boss, general manager Bob Quinn, might not have expected the same fate.

The Lions fired Patricia and Quinn, who hired the coach to replace Jim Caldwell, and effectively ended the franchise’s attempt to replicate the success the men helped Bill Belichick achieve in New England.

The moves were made Saturday, surprising no one.

“It clearly wasn't working," Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said on a Zoom call with reporters.

The duo joins a long list of general managers and coaches that failed to help the franchise win over the last several decades.

Vanderbilt fires coach Derek Mason in his 7th season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Vanderbilt fired coach Derek Mason on Sunday after losing the first eight games of his seventh season, and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim coach.

“While this was a difficult decision, but I know this change is necessary," athletic director Candice Lee said in a statement. "We wish Derek and his entire family the best.”

Mason posted a statement on Twitter thanking Nashville and Vanderbilt for embracing his family. He said he was grateful to be Vanderbilt's coach the past seven years.

“I am confident that our current student-athletes and their families are in good hands with Chancellor (Daniel) Diermeier and Director of Athletics Candice Lee and will continue to rise to today's challenges with integrity and character,” Mason wrote.