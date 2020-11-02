SEC fines Florida's Mullen $25K for role in brawl vs. Mizzou

GAINESVILLE, Fla. | The Southeastern Conference fined Florida coach Dan Mullen $25,000 on Monday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against Missouri.

The league also reviewed video of the fight and issued half-game suspensions for Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey. Each of them will sit out the first half of Missouri’s next game, against No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 14.

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell, who were ejected from the game for fighting, will be suspended for the first half against the Bulldogs next week in Jacksonville. NCAA fighting rules mandate an automatic half-game suspension for the ensuing game.

Missouri linebacker Tre Williams was ejected for a flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct foul and will not be punished further.

“There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game.

Titans acquire Desmond King to help secondary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | The Tennessee Titans think defensive back Desmond King can help their defense, and now coach Mike Vrabel says they will have to wait until possibly Saturday at the earliest to see him work in person.

Vrabel said Monday that he and general manager Jon Robinson talked and felt King could come in and help as someone who's been an effective blitzer. The Titans (5-2) have only seven sacks this season, and only Jacksonville has fewer in the NFL.

The Titans made the move Monday, a day after a 31-20 loss to Cincinnati. It was their second straight loss after winning their first five games. Vrabel said King will be able to take part in Zoom virtual meetings until the defensive back passes through the testing protocols.

Tennessee currently has the NFL’s worst defense on third down and needs help in a banged-up secondary. Starting cornerback Adoree Jackson has been on injured reserve all season and is in the final week of evaluation to see if he might be activated before Sunday's game with Chicago (5-3).

Garoppolo, Kittle out indefinitely for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. | The San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle for an extended period of time after they got hurt against Seattle.

A person familiar with the injuries said Monday on condition of anonymity that Garoppolo’s ankle injury and Kittle’s foot injury will sideline them indefinitely. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced their status.

ESPN first reported the severity of the injuries, saying Garoppolo will miss at least six weeks with a high ankle sprain and Kittle will be out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot.

Garoppolo and Kittle are the latest in a long line of injuries this season that have derailed the defending NFC champions. San Francisco already has been forced to play without defensive ends Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Solomon Thomas; top cornerback Richard Sherman, No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel; and running backs Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson Jr. for extended periods of time this season.

The Niners have managed to go 4-4 despite those absences, but now will have to play at least the bulk of the rest of the season without their starting quarterback and top offensive player.

Dean, Drysdale, Buck, Shulman, Michaels up for Frick Award

NEW YORK | The late Hall of Fame pitchers Dizzy Dean and Don Drysdale are candidates for the Hall’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting, along with Fox’s Joe Buck, ESPN’s Dan Shulman and NBC's Al Michaels.

Dave Campbell, Ernesto Jerez and Buddy Blattner also are finalists, the Hall said Monday.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 9 and will be honored next July 24 ahead of the Hall of Fame inductions, along with 2020 Frick winner Ken Harrelson. The 2020 ceremonies were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Frick Award is for national voices, part of a three-year rotation that includes broadcasting beginnings (autumn 2021) and major league markets (autumn 2022).

Broadcasters must have at least 10 continuous years of major league broadcast service with a team, network or combination.