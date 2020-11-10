Steelers' Roethlisberger, 3 teammates go on COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH | The Pittsburgh Steelers' pursuit of a perfect season has a new opponent in COVID-19.

A day after NFL's last unbeaten team placed tight end Vance McDonald on the COVID-19 list following a positive test, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three other teammates — inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins — joined it, making their availability for Sunday's game against Cincinnati (2-5-1) uncertain.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is either for players who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has. All players who have been in close contact must quarantine for five days and are unable to visit the team’s practice facility, but can participate virtually. They must pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week to have an opportunity to play.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday it's possible Roethlisberger and Williams — who have a combined 25 years of experience between them — could rejoin the team for its walkthrough practice on Saturday and play on Sunday if they are cleared in time.

Arkansas coach to miss Florida game with COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. | Arkansas said Tuesday that coach Sam Pittman will miss the game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday after having two positive COVID-19 tests.

Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team’s normal protocol and learned Monday morning that his test was positive. A follow-up test taken Monday confirmed the initial positive result. Southeastern Conference protocol for an asymptomatic positive requires him to isolate for at least 10 days.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will be the interim coach. Pittman will remain a part of team meetings virtually.

The Razorbacks are off to a 3-3 start in Pittman’s first year - a significant jump from last year’s 2-10 campaign. Arkansas has won two of three and is coming off a 24-13 win over Tennessee. Florida is 4-1.

Bills fans support grieving Allen with charitable donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. | Bills fans have rallied to support quarterback Josh Allen following his grandmother’s death by donating more than $200,000 to a Buffalo children’s hospital in her honor.

The Oishei Children’s Hospital announced the latest total on its Twitter account Tuesday, two days after coach Sean McDermott revealed the news of Patricia Allen’s death following Buffalo's 44-34 win over Seattle. The donations come as the hospital celebrates its third anniversary at its downtown home.

A number of the donations have come in at $17 each in honor of the quarterback's jersey number. Allen acknowledged the outpouring of support on Twitter, writing: “At a loss for words. Buffalo, I love you.”

It's done: The NBA comes back on Dec. 22, a 72-game season

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced Monday night that they’ve struck a deal on rules for this coming season, setting the stage for what will be a frenzied few weeks before games resume.

Teams will play a 72-game schedule, which will be revealed in the coming weeks. The league said a new system will be used to ensure that the split of basketball-related income continues, one of the many details that had to be collectively bargained with the union because the current agreement between the sides had a great deal of language that needed reworking because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Negotiations with free agents will be allowed to begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20, with signings permitted starting at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 22 — an extraordinarily fast window for the NBA, which typically has about a week spanning the start of talks and the beginning of signings. But with training camps this year beginning Dec. 1, both sides evidently feel there isn’t a need to draw out the process any longer than necessary.