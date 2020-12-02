Dolphins' Tua remains limited in practice with thumb injury

MIAMI | Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday because of a lingering thumb injury, leaving in doubt his availability Sunday against Cincinnati.

Tagovailoa missed last week's game against the New York Jets because of the injury to the thumb on his throwing hand. Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced him and threw two touchdown passes in Miami's 20-3 win.

Tagovailoa, whose left hand was taped for practice, said coach Brian Flores and the medical staff won't rush his return to the lineup.

"I'm feeling good," Tagovailoa said. "As a competitor you always want to go out there. They have the best interests for us. They wouldn't put me out there if it would be harmful for myself. Just taking it one day at a time."

Running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and guard Solomon Kindley (foot) were also limited after missing Sunday's game. Running back Myles Gaskin (knee) remained sidelined, and rookie running back/receiver Malcolm Perry (chest) did not practice.

Lakers-Clippers, Durant-Warriors set for NBA opening night

NEW YORK | Kevin Durant is scheduled to make his Brooklyn debut against his former Golden State teammates before the Lakers begin their title defense in an all-Los Angeles matchup with the Clippers in the NBA's Dec. 22 opening-night doubleheader.

The Lakers will be back in action against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 25 as one of five games on the Christmas lineup.

The NBA announced the national TV schedule for the first three nights of the season on Wednesday. The complete schedule for the first half of the season, shortened to 72 games because of the coronavirus, will be released Friday.

The opening-night games on TNT will be played without fans in the arenas, as both New York and Los Angeles are prevented from having them because of virus restrictions.

Though the 2019-20 season didn't end until October, the NBA's hurry to start the 2020-21 campaign allows it to play on Christmas, when it traditionally draws some of its strongest viewership.

The schedule on ESPN and ABC that day: New Orleans at Eastern Conference champion Miami, Golden State at Milwaukee, Brooklyn at Boston, Dallas at the Lakers, and the Clippers at Denver.