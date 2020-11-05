Jets' Darnold sits out practice, but Gase thinks he'll play

NEW YORK | Sam Darnold's sore shoulder is keeping him out of practice Thursday. The New York Jets remain optimistic the quarterback will play Monday night.

Coach Adam Gase said the 0-8 Jets are giving Darnold an extra day of rest as the team prepares to host the AFC East-rival New England Patriots.

“We'll see where he's at after today,” Gase said during a video call. “I think he's going to be able to practice tomorrow, unless something changes.”

Darnold missed two games last month after spraining the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. He took a hard hit at Kansas City last Sunday and appeared to grimace, but remained in the game after being checked out on the sideline.

Gase said an MRI earlier in the week showed no additional damage to Darnold's shoulder and the injury isn't structural. He added that the team will see how the quarterback feels after he does practice and expects Darnold to be under center unless "something doesn't feel right" in his shoulder.

Cal-Washington game canceled after positive coronavirus test

The season opener scheduled for Saturday between California and Washington was canceled following a request from the Golden Bears due to a positive coronavirus test for one of their players.

California does not have “the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols,” the Pac-12 said in a statement Thursday.

Pac-12 guidelines require at least 53 scholarship players to be available for a game to be played. The conference said the game would be declared a no-contest.

“Our students, coaches and staff have put in an incredible amount of hard work to get to this point and we are deeply disappointed they won’t have the opportunity to compete Saturday in Berkeley,” Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement.

ESPN announces 300 layoffs, citing 'disruption' amid virus

ESPN announced Thursday it is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs.

The cuts amount to about 10% of the employees at the sports network and are due largely to the impact of the pandemic on its business and the “tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports.”

“In the short term, we enacted various steps like executive and talent salary reductions, furloughs and budget cuts, and we implemented innovative operations and production approaches, all in an effort to weather the COVID storm,” Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN’s chairman, wrote in an email to employees. “We have, however, reached an inflection point.”

In addition to the layoffs, the company is planning to leave about 200 vacant positions unfilled.

ESPN did not say how many of the job cuts would come at its Bristol, Connecticut, campus, but said they would not be concentrated in any one area. On-air talent, the vast majority having personal contracts, is not expected to be heavily affected. But some of those contracts could be allowed to expire.

Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin placed on IR with knee injury

MIAMI | Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin went on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss at least three games with a knee injury.

Backup Matt Breida is nursing a hamstring injury, which could mean more playing time Sunday at Arizona for Jordan Howard.

Gaskin has been the Dolphins’ best backfield threat with 387 yards rushing and 198 receiving.