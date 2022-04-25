Stacey J. Smith, 44, 715 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Holli Cassandra Park, 37, 2121 S. Riverside Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tesfaye A. Dannu, 27, 1803 N. 36th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Donald Floyd Easter III, 33, 6508 S.W. Shady Lane, on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
APRIL 22
Brian Keith Frazer, 40, 1007 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Frederick M. Johnson III, 38, Liberty, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joe Franklin Wells, 52, 210 N. Eighth St., on a city charge of trespassing.
Wayne David Schmitt, 38, 619 S. 11th St., on a city charge of trespassing.
Jesse Nelson Wingard, 28, 2117 N. Third St., on state charges of driving while intoxicated with person(s) under 17 years in the vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
Alyssia Katlyn Hunt, 25, 1710 Mitchell Ave., on a state charge of resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
John Moran Jr., 64, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
APRIL 23
Kelsey D. Grippando, 24, 2921 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tanner A. Billings, 28, 15600 S.W. 42 Maple Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Straton Chance Johnson, 33, 2621 Folsom St., on a city charge of addressing police with intent to incite violence.
David Hamuud, 22, no address provided, on a city charge of assault.
