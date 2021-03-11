Address: 32137 State Hwy. 6,
Jamesport, MO
Phone: 660-684-6931
Business hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday through Friday;
Saturday by appointment
Year established: 2011
Victor Graber, the original founder of Jamesport Builders, was a general contractor, building everything from pole barns to houses for 20 years. He and his crew did it all, from the concrete to the roof.
He started Jamesport Builders to be an “outdoor store,” providing mini barns, yard sheds, guns, gun safes, hunting and fishing equipment, etc. Steve Graber, now a partner, was on Victor’s construction crew for 11 years, but had cabinetry experience before that. Lester Miller is the newest partner as the business continues to grow.
They build quality post-frame building for commercial hog barns and retail stores, horse barns, machine sheds and residential.
Here at Jamesport Builders, we appreciate our customers. Every April at our annual Open House, we give away a free 24x32x10 foot building. Our 2021 Open House will be held Friday, April 9 (1-5 p.m.) and Saturday, April 10 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.), with door Prizes, horse-drawn wagon rides, donuts, drinks and homemade ice cream. All are invited.
