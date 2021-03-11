Address: 4725 Easton Road,

St. Joseph, MO 64503

Business hours: 24/7

Phone: (816) 364-2341

Year established: 1968

Number of employees: Over 175

The facility that houses International Paper was built in 1968 as part of the Mead Containers group. In 1987, the facility was purchased by Weyerhaeuser and conducted business under that name for more than 20 years. In 2008, International Paper took ownership and continued production in St. Joseph.

As one of International Paper’s top producing facilities, IP employees work extremely hard to earn their reputation as the best work force in the country.

Employees at International Paper are actively involved in the safety, quality and productivity at the facility.