Year established: 1961

Number of employees: 37

What started in 1961 as a bookmobile service for the residents of Andrew and Buchanan counties has grown into a library system with two branches, a bookmobile service and a retail store along the Belt Highway. We have more than 160,000 items in our collection to check out, including books, magazines, movies and music but also the unusual items of fishing poles, ukuleles, cake pans, 6-foot folding tables and Wi-Fi hot spots. Our digital resources include books, movies and music to download and classes to learn everything from accounting to website development, dog training to wedding crafts. Library staff also are trained passport application agents, notary publics and can help with voter registrations.

Our bookmobile makes monthly visits to communities and schools from Bolckow in northern Andrew County to Gower on the eastern edge of Buchanan County and Rushville in southern Buchanan County. We also provide personalized delivery service for adults who reside in senior facilities or anyone who is homebound and cannot get to the library easily.

The Friends of the Library operates Books Revisited, a used bookstore at 1908B N. Belt Hwy., St. Joseph, to raise money to support library programs.