You know, Clint Eastwood was in a movie a long time ago and he made a statement in that movie, that is “What a man knows about himself inside is what makes him afraid.” And that’s your Democrats.
A cancer on America
Do you remember who started the name calling? The constant insults and put-downs? When Trump came on the scene, we had some civility in our politics. Now take a close look at the behavior of our citizenry. Trump is a cancer on the American psyche. Never ever put Trump over Biden as a man of integrity and honor. Trump is for the rich and Biden is for the middle class getting a fair chance.
Speak up
Miss Helen Brock Thurston’s letter to the editor reminds me of that old saying that it’s better to remain silent and thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.
Force of harm
Joe Biden says that MAGA Trump supporters are destroying our democracy. He is projecting his own behavior onto this group of citizens. Joe disregards the rule of law, ignoring our immigration statutes. He has proven to be an inept commander in chief in the disastrous Afghanistan exit. He is spending wildly in inflationary times, and he is unconstitutionally expanding his executive powers, as shown in this massive student loan forgiveness. He is the one major force greatly harming our democracy.
Fan the flames
The speech Biden gave Thursday has a reason behind it. It is to get people mad at each other if you are not of the same political party. He wants U.S. citizens to start a physical battle against each other. Hope people aren’t too dumb to fall for it, but I would bet you that it will happen.
Uncharitable
If you think any charity is actually helping people, you are naive. It’s communism, for one. We are capitalists.
Editor’s note: If it was communism, the charities would be government-run. Many are non-profits that receive money from private sources, which could be viewed as an example of capitalism in action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.