This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Know yourself

You know, Clint Eastwood was in a movie a long time ago and he made a statement in that movie, that is “What a man knows about himself inside is what makes him afraid.” And that’s your Democrats.

