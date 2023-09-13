About no support for the 9/11 memorial down at City Hall, had I known about it, I might have gone to it, but I didn’t find out about it until I saw the 6 p.m. news. Maybe they should do a better job of publicizing when they have things like this going on in St. Joe.
Isn’t that their job?
I would like someone to figure out why you can’t call Sam Graves’ office and leave a message with someone without being irritable and rude. I mean, isn’t it their job to take our opinions?
Big thank you
I want to thank the person who was responsible for putting up the huge American flag at East Hills. It is a stark reminder of what happened on 9/11. Thank you for drawing this to our attention. It’s a good reminder to treasure all we have. Thank you.
Dig deeper
On Lake Contrary, since it’s basically dried up now, you could make it deeper than what it originally was. And the deeper you make it, the easier it will be able to maintain the water level. All you have to do is get the OK and get the equipment in there. You can’t think of a better time. It’s dried up. You’ll be hauling dry dirt out of there. Dig deep and it’ll last forever.
More claims
Joe Biden is now claiming he was at 9/11 right after it happened, when all the evidence shows that he wasn’t. The next thing you know, he’ll be claiming he was with Neil Armstrong when he walked on the moon.
Time for
a nap
I just got through watching President Biden. Absolutely amazing. At the end of one question, his response? “I’m going to go to bed.” And this president wants to run again. It’s time for him to go to bed. Goodbye, President Biden.
(24) comments
Mitt Romney says he will not run again next term. And that the younger generation won't put up with the maga wing of his party. Too many of the weakest facet of the GOP are still afraid of the bully cult leader. The next generation needs to step up to help guide us through the next century. He said much more if you want to google his announcement. Both parties need moderates who can and will work with others for the American people. The far right wing of the party is not...they are only talking about vendettas, pay back revenge, tax breaks for the ultra rich and not topics they should be talking about like climate change, economy, Ai, foreign policy etc. like has been done in history up until 2016 when the big fat liar and convicted sexual abuser who is now up on 91 felony charges with 4 indictments after a disastrous failed presidency who left in disgrace...when Trump duped so many. We need to get back to a civil government for the people and by the people. The Trump family and Trump will be in court for indictments for a very long time.
Household income has fallen EVERY YEAR of Biden administration
Median household income fell in 2022, adjusted for inflation, Census Bureau says
Median household income fell by 2.3% in 2022 on an inflation-adjusted basis, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday.
The report, which is released on an annual basis and is taken from the Census Bureau's Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement, shows real median incomes falling for the third year in a row.
C'mon Joe, stop lying about your obviously failed economic programs and stick with saving the Grand Canyon.
How’s gdp? How are other economic indicators?
When did he say anything about “saving the Grand Canyon”? If you’d have paid attention to the actual quote, he was talking about the flow levels of the Colorado River.
Getting it “almost right” seems to be a specialty for you.
He was talking about his Inflation Reduction Act and how it "brought back" the Grand Canyon. The Bureau of Reclamation controls the flow rate of that sector of the Colorado River, Joe's Inflation Reduction Act has never had any impact on it.
You’re cherry picking the quotes.
This is the unedited, un-cherry picked Biden quote about how his Inflation Reduction Act has brought back the Grand Canyon. Yes, we all realize it is "just Joe" fantasizing like a child might over a new toy. But someone, sometime must bring us back to reality and it isn't going to be Joe, Kamala or anyone on that team. None of these new acts, all with trillion dollar price tags, include a "pay for" provision and the costs are already adding hundreds of billions to the annual deficit, a deficit which now will exceed well over $2 trillion this year and headed up thereafter. At this rate, when Social Security and Medicare start going broke just three years from now we may be taking OUR tin cup to the Ukraine.
Aug.16, 2023, White House, Pres. Biden Remarks on Inflation Reduction Act Anniversary
President Biden marked the one-year anniversary of his signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, during remarks at an event from the White House, calling it “one of the most significant laws I think has ever been enacted.” The president touted the investments in clean energy and manufacturing made possible by the law.
"But here's the point," Pres. Biden said, "the law supports important priorities, from addressing historic drought along the Colorado River Basin. Remember when I said we had a concern about the Colorado River literally going dry? You all thought I was crazy. I wish I had been. But guess what? I was just out there and looking down on the Grand Canyon. And guess what? It's coming back."
Lauren Boebert was kicked out of a performance of Beetlejuice musical after she allegedly vaped and caused a “disturbance".
According to the Denver Post, Boebert was vaping during the performance. She refused to leave and confronted the staff who were escorting her out: "Do you know who I am?...I will be contacting the mayor”
Police arrived and stayed in the lobby until Boebert and her companion left.
Lauren Boebert is a national embarrassment. Let's kick her out of office in the upcoming election.
The GOP just allows this stuff to flourish within their ranks. Boebert might make Santos seem legitimate.
I saw that. She also told them while being escorted out that she was a member of the board who put on the performance of Beetlejuice...that was checked out and she is not a member of the board. Boebert, Santos, Greene, Gaetz and those like them will someday get what's coming to them just like Trump is getting what's coming to him.
Joe's inflation reduction plan, just another failure in a long line of failures.
Inflation rose by an annual rate of 3.7% in August amid higher gasoline prices, marking the second consecutive month of rising costs.
The Consumer Price Index, which tracks a basket of goods and services typically purchased by consumers, increased 0.6% from July, the Labor Department said Thursday. On an annual basis, the increase was higher than economists' forecast of 3.6%.
Joe`s Inflation Reduction plan has no control over gas prices, does it? The CPI increase in August was driven by a surge in fuel prices, and there’s not much Biden can do about that. Doom, Gloom and Hate that's what Magat's like to preach all because their criminal cult leader lost fair and square..
Where was inflation a year ago, Marty? Has inflation increased or decreased from that number?
Marty is aspiring to be a stupid son of a b***h.
No, I have no "aspirations" of becoming a Democrat or emulating one
Then answer the question. Where was inflation last year and has it increased or decreased from that time?
Marty is certainly aspiring to be wrong time and time again. Poor guy doesn’t have the integrity to admit he was/is wrong.
What an accomplished thoughtful good and decent man! This community lost a great one:
Dr. Robert Stuber
1939-2023
Dr. Robert Stuber died at home, surrounded by loving family members on September 9, 2023. He succumbed to an aggressive cancer at age 84. Bob practiced and worked in the medical community in the town he loved for fifty years. His education included college and medical school at the University of Kansas, Internal Medicine Residency and a Cardiology Fellowship at Boston City Hospital, and a stint in the U.S. Air Force as a Captain and General Medical Officer. Dr. Stuber was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the Geriatrics Board.
Bob started solo practice in St. Joseph before establishing Specialists of Internal Medicine, a group which he led for thirty years. He retired, but then resumed his medical activity to become Co-Medical Director and eventually Medical Director at Heartland Hospital. Bob was past president of the Buchanan County Medical Society. He also served as Medical Director at the Public Health Department of St. Joseph and as Consulting Physician at Volker Rehab.
For the past twenty years, Dr. Stuber has been a dedicated volunteer at the Social Welfare Clinic where he served as Board President. His devotion to the Welfare Clinic led to the creation of the C. Daniel Morton/Robert Stuber Annual Award in his honor. Recently, the Welfare Board decided to change the name from Social Welfare Clinic to: Stuber Health Center. There is also an annual Physician Recognition Award at Mosaic Hospital honoring Dr. Robert Stuber.
Bob and Mary Helen loved family vacations at their cabin in Ontario, Canada where he demonstrated his expertise as a master angler. Together they created nature trails and landscaped beautiful gardens in Canada and on their property St. Joe. His other passions were tennis, racquetball, biking, and coaching girls’ basketball and softball. Bob had a big heart and was very generous and engaged with his extended family. He left this message to them on passing: “May all of you have full and satisfying lives. I hope that each of you will not become insensitive to the basic needs of all humans. It’s been fun being with all of you. You are good people.”
Bob was a local expert on college football, especially Kansas University football. Everyone knew he would be at Memorial stadium in Lawrence or in front of the TV on Saturday afternoons. A sign outside the viewing room might have warned: “Beware Avid Fan Watching Football. Enter at your own risk.” In reality, Bob Stuber could have been employed as a broadcast color analyst.
In later years Bob became very interested in politics and submitted many witty, sage political posts on Facebook or in letters to the editor of the local paper. He was a true champion of the poor and unfortunate of the world. This driving passion was expressed in all his actions and writings.
Rock Chalk, Bob. You will be missed.
Dr. Stuber was preceded in death by his parents Leo R. Stuber and Ruth D. Stuber, sister Nancy Stuber Schaag (Robert Schaag) and children Debbie, Mike and Cathy, son Jeff Stuber, and granddaughter Reese MacDonald. He is survived by his wife Mary Helen Stuber, brother Dr. Jack L. Stuber, children Becky Stuber MacDonald, Cathy Stuber, Scott Stuber, and stepson Chad Berger (Angie Berger); grandchildren Remy MacDonald, Ashley Killingsworth (Ryan Killingsworth), Kaylee Hansen (Jeret Hanson); step-granddaughter Chantelle Berger Lancaster (Luke Lancaster), Francis Kellie Sieger, Kurtis Stuber; and seven greatgrandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Bob’s honor to Social Welfare Board DBA Stuber Health Center or follow this link and select "memorial" https://socialwelfareboard.networkforgood.com/projects/109473-main-giving-page.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, 2818 Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph, Missouri. A private graveside service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
That’s too bad. I enjoyed his posts on this forum.
I think he’d have enjoyed this. One knucklehead on this forum who shall remain nameless accused me of being Dr Stuber at one point. Well, unless heaven has an iPhone, I’m not him. 🤣
[smile][thumbup]
The problem with Bob is he was unable to see his party doesn’t exist any longer. He supported communists just as you do. I’m sure he was a great doctor but he was a bad influence on the brainwashed.
Time for a nap - Fox new reporter Peter Doocy reported he had a very long 2 days with his schedule in Hanoi, Vietnam and basically pulling an all-nighter ET and Peter Doocy said he was sure he had to be tired...Trump could have never kept up. Google it. It's very easy to see and hear...Biden even thanked FOX for their reporter of Biden's All-Nighter.
Biden called Fox news reporter Peter Doocy a stupid s*n of * b**** when Doocy had the temerity to question Biden about his failing inflation reduction plan. Google it. It's very easy to see and hear...Not very classy Joe, c'mon man.
Well, it was a stupid question because his plan is not failing. Biden has more class in his little finger than Trumputin will ever have. C`mon Wrongwinger take your hate somewhere else.
So? Where was Biden wrong? He spoke the truth...Peter Doocy has proven time and time again that he is stupid s*n of a b****. His dad Steve Doocy is coming around in the morning which is getting to the moron Brian Kilmeade that sucks up to Trump and that tried out for Tucker Carlson's spot on Fox and failed. Steve Doocy played the Trump game during Trumps failed presidency...but not since indictments and charges have all piled up against Trump. The GOP and FOX are both failing...and it's showing.
McCarthy seems to have jumped the gun on the impeachment inquiry.
Good grief the GOP has become so inept. All because they’re afraid of Trump.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.