News-Press, would you please quit printing letters to the editor from Larry Flinchpaugh? He lives in Springfield, Missouri. I’m sure there’s plenty of newspapers down there that he could fob off his radical right ideas. We’re tired of it here. No more Larry Flinchpaugh in the St. Joe newspaper.
Editor’s note: We will keep publishing his letters, as we do with letter writers from St. Louis and one from Texas who has a local connection.
Proving a point
As President Biden said the other day in Milwaukee when addressing a heckler, “Everybody has a right to be an idiot.” And I would answer, “Even if they’re not MAGA.”
Rich and poor
Joe Biden has done nothing to help the middle class or the poor, only the rich. If you don’t see that you need help. Very serious help.
Trump started it
The speech Joe Biden gave did have a reason behind it. It was to warn the American people how dangerous Trump and his supporters are. Donald Trump is the one who divided this country with all his lies.
Man of integrity
Joe Biden has integrity and honor that every president should have. Donald Trump only cares about one person, and that is Donald J. Trump.
Corporal punishment
Corporal punishment is a good thing in most schools. When I started teaching school in 1958, the principal told me if you have any trouble with the kid, just whack him. I taught in that school for two years and I had no reason to ever whack a kid, and I don’t think any other teacher or principal did either. But then I moved to a school where I did not have that authority, but I had plenty of reasons. It makes a difference when those kids know what the punishment can be.
Elite friends
Contrary to the belief of many Americans, Biden is not on the side of the middle class. He and his family, especially his son Hunter, they’re all multi-billionaires rubbing elbows with the West Coast tech elites. He does their bidding with no regard for the average American. Like most liberals, he wants power and that is what drives him up.
Elite friends…Biden has a net worth of about $8 million according to Forbes. Why do these people just flat lie?
Man of integrity…Trump flew to DC the other day without explanation. On Monday he was spotted at his golf course. That’s the reason, he said, for being in DC. Only problem is that he, nor anyone in his party, had golf clubs.
My guess is they’re suspecting the FBI has a warrant for phones or domicile to be wired. Why else stand on a golf course with about 10 other men with nary a golf tee in sight?
