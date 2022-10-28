Regarding the upcoming elections, Nov. 8 in particular, Amendment 3 for the state of Missouri: They’re trying to put lipstick on a pig. They’re trying to use our police department and our veterans as a way to get you to vote to legalize marijuana. Don’t fall for that. It’s all going to lead to further problems. We can support our police and veterans without legalizing marijuana.
A similarity
Sarah Palin is being a little bit disingenuous, if not hypocritical, when talking about other politicians. And this might be just a bit cynical, but the individual she reminds me most of is Bernadette, on “The Big Bang Theory,” and I forget the actress’s name that plays her, but I think you’re in trouble when the person you most remind others of who are unbiased on the subject is a character from “The Big Bang Theory.” Well, I guess it could be worse. Could remind people of Sheldon.
A vote of one
I cannot believe that people keep harping that Donald Trump is a liar when yesterday the president got up there and Joe Biden said when he was doing an interview that he got this student loan plan passed by a couple of votes. It was not passed by a couple of votes. He did that with an executive order. He is not supposed to be able to do things that have to do with money. Congress is supposed to be able to do that. I cannot believe this.
Not a help
Please vote no on Amendment 3. I already have friends of my granddaughter that are all smoking weed. They’re all 18 years of age, and of course it’s not legal. The commercials are saying that it will help the police department. It will do just the opposite. It will hurt the police department. Because we don’t have enough officers now and there will be more kids out there driving under the influence.
No confidence
A no vote on the city sales tax doesn’t mean we don’t support our police. It means we don’t trust our city leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.