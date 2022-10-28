This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Don’t fall for it

Regarding the upcoming elections, Nov. 8 in particular, Amendment 3 for the state of Missouri: They’re trying to put lipstick on a pig. They’re trying to use our police department and our veterans as a way to get you to vote to legalize marijuana. Don’t fall for that. It’s all going to lead to further problems. We can support our police and veterans without legalizing marijuana.

