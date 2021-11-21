Impact on prices
President Biden says there’s nothing we can do about the price of gasoline. Yes there is. He could resign.
Out of step
Every election cycle the Republicans campaign on local control. Apparently Josh Hawley does not agree with his Republican counterparts.
Food waste
This food that the government is giving away is being thrown away part of the time. There is a 50-pound bag of perfectly good potatoes and also onions in a Dumpster where my friend lives in this small town, along with other items given to them. You absolutely cannot give to people and take care of them and pay for everything for them. This is horrible. It is a waste of food, and the people receiving it.
Common sense
I’m so glad to read that some others, like I do, agree with Ken Reeder. He’s one of the few people in this community that seems to have some common sense. That’s the reason I voted for him in nearly every election he’s run.
Another planet
If you people aren’t worried, you really should be. If you’re not worried, I don’t know what planet you live on.
No party
When people realize what is making our country sick is our own government trying to destroy us, things might start turning around, slowly. We, the people, are the ones that have to pull together for this to happen. Not political parties.
In touch
Is it just me, or do others agree Ken Reeder appears to be the school board member most in touch with the public?
White on white
How can the left call Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist when he shot three other white guys?
A new bill
Instead of Joe Biden and the Democrats’ “Build Back Better” bill, they should have a “Put Everything Back to the Way They Found It” bill.
