Dealing with stress
I want the St. Joseph School District to go on lockdown Thanksgiving week and stay in their homes. Do not be bothering the working public. They have high stress and a heavy workload also.
Calling on administrators
In the private sector, if a business is short staffed, oftentimes it’s the managers who step in to perform critical duties. After all, they have the experience. If the local schools are short on teachers, why not utilize the expertise of principals and central office administrators to pitch in and teach a class?
Gloom and doom
It’s sad to watch this grand old republic being dragged down into the dregs of communism, and the American people just have to sit back and watch it happen because there’s nothing we can do about it. Abuse of power is running rampant; they just point their finger in your face and laugh. And we’re all here going, “We’re doomed.”
Free day care
In the second phase of this spending spree that’s going to be voted on next is free day care. Day care was always one of the biggest expenses in our household when our kids were growing up. Just you wait until all the lazy people out there figure out they won’t even have to pay for day care. It’s going to be free in this new bill, if it passes. You think there’s a shortage of workers now? Just wait until people hear that.
Conversion therapy
Did you know the new laws barring conversion therapy make it so parents can’t even try to get their kids counseling, to see if they’re even gay in the first place?
Editor’s note: If they want to know, couldn’t they just ask?
Stay home
The main lesson from the Kyle Rittenhouse case is this: Stay home from a riot.
Seeing red
We are now living in a communist state. We have the government using federal police — the FBI — to keep files on parents who are upset about school boards who want to teach racism, or critical race theory.
Gun emergency
You people do realize what the next mandate from the Marxist running our White House will be, don’t you? They will call gun violence an epidemic, a medical epidemic. And therefore, under the rules of medical emergencies, they can remove all of our firearms.
