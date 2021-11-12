Doesn’t make sense
Here’s something that might wake some of you up. The president of the United States is about to pay out up to $450,000 per person to anyone who crossed our border illegally and was separated from their kid. That’s more money than a fallen soldier’s family receives.
Show an ID
Voters Rights Act. What is that? Every American citizen in this country has the right to vote. Show your ID, who you are and you live there, then you have the right to vote. That’s the right. There’s nothing to it. If you don’t have an ID, you can’t vote. It’s as simple as that.
Works of art
I have the perfect solution to pay these illegals that they want to give half a million dollars to. Why not just give them one of Hunter Biden’s paintings, since they’re so valuable?
Pipeline politics
I find it insulting that Jennifer Granholm, the Energy Secretary, laughed and said “would that I had a magic wand to fix this energy crisis and the prices going up.” You do. It’s called opening the pipeline.
Survival mode
If some of you people in It’s your call have figured out how to survive the next three years under the Biden administration, put your ideas out there. All of us could use some ideas about to survive.
Defunding parents
Instead of defunding the police, why don’t we defund the parents of these young criminals who are raised with no structure, no curfew, and obviously no role modeling the proper behavior? Get off the perpetual victim soapbox and get to work.
Nothing for Missouri
About the infrastructure bill, I don’t think Missouri should take any of that money. Our Congressman Sam Graves voted against it. Why should we get anything? Maybe he thinks he’ll have to pay more taxes. He didn’t vote against the bill when Trump gave the millionaires and billionaires a tax break.
Long winter
It’s OK with Biden if he OKs that Russian pipeline going to Europe. He shut down our pipeline, and now he’s talking about shutting down another big pipeline. Folks, it’s going to be a long, cold, hard winter.
