Cloud of doom
No matter how many records are erased, no matter how many dossiers are faked, history will not be kind to the Biden administration. Because fathers will tell their children, and their grandchildren, and their great-grandchildren of this awful time that we are going through.
Caps prove it
Critical race theory is in St. Joe, just look at the News-Press. The way they capitalize Black but not white. That is a sign of critical race theory.
Helping Democrats
The election in Virginia proves that Democrats need Trump more than Republican do. The GOP would be wise to cut TFG loose.
Turn it down
Since Sam Graves, Hawley and Blunt didn’t think the infrastructure bill was good for us, I hope Missouri leads the nation in turning that money back to the U.S. Treasury. And if we don’t, I hope they keep their faces out of all ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
Editor’s note: Sen. Roy Blunt voted for it.
High negatives
What Democrats don’t like to admit is that although Biden and Trump have similar approval numbers, Biden has much higher disapproval numbers than Trump ever did.
Making their mark
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are record-breakers. Biden for the highest inflation rate in 31 years, and Harris for the lowest approval rating of any vice president.
We all scream
I have always been told by my parents that our family is Democrats. After what I’ve seen in the past year or so, I don’t want anything to do with that. I feel every red-blooded American needs to get out into the public eye and scream at the top of their lungs, “We want Trump!”
Making millions
Is it true that individuals who are wrongfully incarcerated get paid a certain amount for every day they are held that they shouldn’t have been? If that’s the case, is Strickland going to become a millionaire?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.