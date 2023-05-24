This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Placeholder It's Your Call

Revving it up

I’m calling in about the motorcycles. You know, where I live, motorcycles, they go by here. There’s no mufflers on them. I mean, you can’t even hardly hear the TV with the doors and windows shut. They go on one wheel. It’s not the car drivers causing the problem. It’s the motorcycle riders. I mean, it is terrible.

Tags

(1) comment

Munchkin3

How’s the stockpile. Every action Biden takes is an action that takes the USA down a notch. I guess we can’t really blame him because the man behind the mask is not actually Biden.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.