I’m calling in about the motorcycles. You know, where I live, motorcycles, they go by here. There’s no mufflers on them. I mean, you can’t even hardly hear the TV with the doors and windows shut. They go on one wheel. It’s not the car drivers causing the problem. It’s the motorcycle riders. I mean, it is terrible.
Malls are history
Yes, I was wondering why we are talking about using taxpayers dollars to help out East Hills just because they’ve got a poor management team, and we all know that malls are history. So, close it down, make it a nursing home or whatever. But tax dollars from the people here in St. Joe is a big no.
How’s the stockpile looking?
I’m just wondering, do we have any military weapons left, or have we shipped them all to Ukraine? Now they’re wanting F-16’s, a multi-million-dollar jet, and that’s going to get us in a lot of trouble with Russia. You wait and see. But I’m just kind of concerned about Biden giving away the whole store of our weapons.
Get with the program
I just heard that Hillary Clinton says Joe Biden’s age is a factor. Well, excuse me, Hillary, duh. When you all put him up and ran him, didn’t you realize that 2 + 2 makes 4, or that 74 = 74? Come on, get with the program. You knew what you were doing.
Take a look
Have you folks watched that Austin Evans video? We have a visionary among us. Or are you still sitting in the corner reading Donald Trump’s Art of the Deal?
Impasse of the government
Yeah, I was wondering why at the impasse of this government, the first thing they go after is our Social Security? Why doesn’t the government pay back everything that they took from Social Security? They wouldn’t have to worry about it. Plus, they want to stop the payroll for the soldiers. If I was a soldier, and I was a soldier, if I didn’t get paid, I’d walk off. When I get my check, I’ll come back. Just like everybody else, you don’t get paid, you don’t work.
(1) comment
How’s the stockpile. Every action Biden takes is an action that takes the USA down a notch. I guess we can’t really blame him because the man behind the mask is not actually Biden.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.