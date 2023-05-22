Why don’t bike riders on dark colored highways where some kind of bright color outfit so older people can see them?
Let them deal with it
The city of St. Joseph should not use taxpayers dollars to help out East Hill Shopping Center again. They have a management problem, and that’s on the owners, not us taxpayers.
Someone explain to me
Can somebody please explain to me why my junior in high school doesn’t know the first three words of the Constitution of America? You know, we the people. How come he wasn’t taught that in school?
Rule of party vs. rule of law
I think most people realize that rule of law has been replaced by rule of party. And when it comes to evil deeds? Evil does not follow rules. Evil does not follow laws. Evil does not follow any kind of moral boundaries set in paper, in stone. Rule of law is in the moral fabric of people’s lives and that moral fabric is being destroyed along with the rule of law.
Would be interesting
The Turning Back the Pages section of the Weekender edition would be interesting if you could actually read the print.
Heartbreaking to see
Watching the Smithsonian Channel, there’s film of the Second World War and it’s been colored. So, it’s interesting to see and it’s just heartbreaking to think that those fascists/Nazis, they are now in this country, the white supremacists. That’s what they are. They’re the horrible people that followed Hitler and committed horrible, horrible crimes. It’s really sad. It’s sad because it really feels like it’s the beginning of the decline of the country.
(1) comment
Heartbreaking to see. What is heartbreaking is voters somehow still believing the Democrat party is still the party of the people! They are no longer Democrats, they are communists. We can only hope that Speaker McCarthy grows a spine and files articles of Treason against Barrack Hussein Obama, Hillary Rodham Clinton , Joseph Biden, Nellie Orr , Peter Strock , Nancy Pelosi as well as every individual involved with creating the January 6 emergency that circumvented the certification of the election which due to rules changes eliminated the stages of denying any and all challenges! Just a little tid bit that the American people are unaware of! The penalty of Treason is death!
