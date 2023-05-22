Looking at old Clarence Thomas and that billionaire Harlan Crow. Clarence Thomas has done numerous unethical behaviors before he was in the Supreme Court and since he’s been there. He should be booted out, not asked to retire and don’t give him any of his pension.
Rethink
the plan
The school plan to harden the buildings until the St. Joe Police, who is understaffed by 23 officers and has a very slow response time to protect our children, is not going to work.
Look into it
How much of the sewer increase rates going up is due to people not paying their bills? They have to look into that.
Willing to bet
So John Bolton says that world leaders think Trump is a fool. Well, I’ll bet you anything that they think Biden is a bigger one.
No excuse
for it
I’m curious why the state or county hasn’t stepped up and bought a new pump for Lake Contrary. There’s really no excuse. I don’t. That used to be such a wonderful place.
Little
red stops
I had to go downtown twice this week with all the lovely little red stops everywhere, and they took the stoplights out. I’m afraid to go down there because you got to stop at every corner because who knows?
Use your
own dump
Yeah, I’m up here in Hyde Park and people from Kansas are coming up here filling their trash barrels up. Why? I thought Kansas City had a dump.
Fix what
we have
The County Commission and the City Council could have used the American Rescue Plan money to enhance our existing phenomenal museums instead of making another playground with Mosaic to rehab an old clothing store.
Radical left
The radical left and their propaganda machine reminds me of someone who buys a house, but they don’t like the carpet that’s in it. So what do they do? Rather than pull up with the carpet that’s in it and make improvements, they decide to burn the house down. That’s the radical left.
