Most of the trash coming out of the alleys now is from people not putting their trash in their barrels. The city should require everybody to have at least one barrel with a lid, and that would stop the biggest part. Feral cats, dogs and everything else get into it and spread it around when the wind blows.
Can’t believe them
Well, it looks like FOX News has just pretty much openly admitted that they lie, that you can’t believe them. And they say that people would be too smart not to realize that they’re lying, so it should be okay. So you know those people that are always quoting the various people on FOX, I wonder how they will react to that.
Not even close
Well, that lying press secretary is at it again. She said the reason our economy is so good is because of things this president has done. She better go back to Mars or whatever planet she was living on before she came here, because she sure doesn’t know what she’s talking about. He’s the worst president in the history of this country. I thought Obama was bad, but he’s got him beat 100 to one.
Going downhill
How can the Republican Party call itself the Family Party when they support Donald Trump with his adultery, lying and being a criminal at this time? it shows how far downhill the Republican Party has gone.
Simple vote
I will vote for Donald Trump simply on the grounds that the Democrats have wasted tens of millions of dollars and six years trying to set him up. I don’t appreciate being a free man in a free country and watching our nation turn into a banana republic.
Protecting the wrong people
How in the world did we ever get to this point where criminals have more rights than the victims? I just heard where it can take up to 8 months to get a squatter out of a house in Chicago. That should never be the case. You should be able to get the police and get them out of there. That is just showing how bad this country is getting about protecting criminals and not caring about the victims.
