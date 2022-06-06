We have to have things for everybody. Fishing tournament was for only people who had boats. The RV park will be only people who have RVs. Let’s have something for everybody like Lake Contrary and build it up. We could have a nice lake down there.
Have cord, will travel
President Biden before he was elected, he swore that he would get rid of fossil fuels, so he’s been working on that. Now to begin this year he said there was a shortage of truck drivers to haul fuel. They found out that’s a lie. The next thing you know he’s going to say there’s a shortage of crude oil and the world is running out. But I’d like to know if he’s on the airplane with a long extension cord or what.
Under threat
The people with assault weapons are killing people in schools, churches, synagogues. Anywhere you go, you’re under threat of being shot by somebody with an assault weapon they buy without a background check. The Republican conservatives will not do anything to stop people from buying these war-like weapons and killing people.
Worth the money?
People are getting killed in churches, stores, schools. I want to know when the Republicans are going to vote on a bill for background checks. The Democrats put many bills out for the background checks on guns and they would not vote for them, even AR-15 rifles. I think enough kids has been killed. I know the NRA gives the Republicans a lot of money, but is money worth all of our kids getting killed? I don’t think so.
Georgia on his mind
This is about living in St. Joe. I work with the man that that just came up here from Atlanta, Georgia. He and his wife is turning around and going back to Atlanta, Georgia. They said there is absolutely no way they’re staying here in St. Joe. They said they’ve never lived in a town that you have to pay to use the sewer pipes that were put here long before you was even born. He said of these sewer bills, he said, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this.’ Never in all the places he lived.
