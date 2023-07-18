I don’t understand why people throw their trash all over the streets. Is it cool? Is it fun? Is it because you’re too cheap for a trash service? This town’s getting ridiculous.
Remember when?
Have you been to the dentist lately? Man, the prices are outrageous. You know, I can remember back when Doctor Barr was the dentist here. He would take good care of you. I just wonder why we don’t have another Doctor Barr in this town. You know, there’s a lot of people that can’t afford to go to a dentist because they’re so expensive. They ought to have one that’s got a heart of gold and will do dental work for a reasonable price.
Completely incompetent
I just read an article that said Missouri is going to refuse $42 million in food assistance for low-income children for the summer. The reason they cite that they’re going to turn this down is because they can’t figure out how to distribute it. The aid from last summer was just distributed in May or June of this year. This government is completely incompetent.
Lip service
Well, how nice of Jayapal and the Democratic Party to issue a retraction of the statement of slandering Israel. The sad part is we all know that’s just lip service.
The search continues
Has Chief Justice John Roberts found the leaker yet, or is that going to be buried deeply in American history?
Describes them well
I heard a term today that I really think describes the Biden administration and the Democrats perfectly: symphony of sewage. That’s exactly what we’re getting from this administration and the Democrats, a symphony of sewage.
(4) comments
Describes them well...Here's the impressive list of Biden's failures:
Afghanistan debacle, Putin's "minor incursion" into Ukraine, energy dependence and no reserves, energy costs up 37%, wide open borders, unprecedented National Security threats, record crime and persistent record inflation, higher taxes, economy tanking, banks failing, decline in US dollar as world's reserve currency, skyrocketing bankruptcy rate, recession inevitable, transportation and supply chain disasters, $15B Iran nuke-hostage deal, mishandled classified documents for decades, huge military leaks, spy balloons, frequent CCP cyber attacks, corrupt business dealings with our enemies, national & international embarrassments, had to evacuate 4 US embassies, illegally gutted military academy oversight boards, huge military recruiting crisis, weaponized every federal agency AGAINST Americans, destroying women's sports, attempting to destroy our criminal justice system, persecutes his political rivals, security breach in the White House! Biden is an abject FAILURE!
Great News Today more charges coming for Trumputin. 🤣🤣🤣
Slip service.....The virulent anti-Semantic statements by Democrat Congresswoman Jayapal and earlier similar remarks by Democrat Congresswoman Omar harken us back to the days of the Obama administration when Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu when on state visits to the White House had to enter by the back door so as not to offend the "sensibilities" of the many Islamic aides and staff members.
Prices for dental services have increased over time because newer medical technology is expensive. It's 2023
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.