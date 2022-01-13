Root of the problem
Most of the crimes in St. Joe and elsewhere in America are drug related. Why don’t the powers that be use and expand the drug court system? Target high crime areas, hire more police and punish and incarcerate the offenders. Don’t let the excuses of cost, jail space and paperwork prevent lowering crime. Sometimes money spent up front saves money on the back end.
Then and now
There was an interesting article that property taxes exceeded $100 million in Buchanan County. Why doesn’t the article print and tell us what they were last year? I believe most people would be interested in knowing how much they went up.
Editor’s note: The Buchanan County Collector’s Office said the amount for 2020 was $97.5 million. That’s an increase of 2% from 2020 to 2021.
Big increase
I was listening to the news, and it says we have a 1,000% percent increase of fentanyl coming across our border. So if you voted for this administration, make sure you understand that fentanyl is killing kids. It is killing young people. Make sure you’re OK with that 1,000% increase.
Clean up Downtown
I used to feel sorry for some of the homeless people in St. Joe, and I still do, but now if you walk around Downtown, you’ll see sleeping bags, blankets, clothes, boxes of food that these people just throw down and walk away and leave. These people have it so horrible, and yet they will just leave personal items and everything else all over Downtown. Which brings up a different issue: If the city is so concerned with cleaning up St. Joe, why don’t they clean up Downtown? They’re never going to rebuild Downtown if they don’t clean it up.
Up and down
I saw in that one call about Black Lives Matter how you put Black and white right next to each other and capitalized Black but not white. That is racism. Wow.
No longer dreaming
The governor of California has his budget proposal ready, and it includes $2.2 billion a year to cover illegal immigrants’ health care. Gee, I can’t imagine why anyone is fleeing California.
