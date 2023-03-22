I’m a little bewildered. I’ve never heard anything about a Republican platform or an agenda. You know what their purpose is? You know, what are their goals?
Dropping trash
I wish the city would do something about all the homeless people. They’re the reason why the city’s got so much litter. All they do is walk around and drop their trash down. Then you have to pick it up or it blows around.
Just waiting
One of the reasons why Trump doesn’t want to go in front of that federal judge up there in New York is because he’s got to be fingerprinted. You know he’s done something criminal in his lifetime. They’re just waiting for his fingerprints.
Wake up
They’re all wanting to indict Trump. If there’s indicting to be done, it should be done to the whole Biden family because they are all crooks. What’s the matter with America? Can’t they wake up and see what he’s done to our country? And yet they’re still letting him stay in office. I don’t understand it.
The new America
In Bolivia, in El Salvador and Venezuela, they go after political opponents and put them in jail. Welcome to the new America. Look what they’re doing to our country right now. Open your eyes.
Backwards
Donald Trump was the worst president ever because under his watch, we were energy independent, the border was secure, inflation was nonexistent and unemployment was almost zero. Biden is a great president because the border is wide open, we are no longer energy independent, gas is higher than ever, food is higher than ever, inflation is rising, and Black and Hispanic unemployment is rising. Yet Biden is the best.
The wrong business
At the Silicon Valley Bank that collapsed. The top three people at that bank have a combined income from the bank of $18 million a year. What are we doing wrong? We’re in the wrong business. $18 million a year.
Just waiting A perfect illustration of the idiocy in America.
