This morning I looked out my windows and in my back yard was two coyotes walking around. It’s about 9 in the morning. I just got a text from my daughter showing one in her neighborhood. I just wondered if more people were seeing coyotes during the day in the city. Just be aware and be alert.
Complete meltdown
So Karl Rove and Mitch McConnell are in complete meltdown right now because Trump is climbing in the polls. Do you know why? Because President Trump is trying to clean the swamp in the Republican side and they don’t want that swamp cleaned. If you clean the swamp within the Republican and Democrat side, we’d be down to about ten people in each party.
Worst of them all
Donald John Trump is the worst president in all of American history and indeed worse than James Buchanan. Worse than Andrew Johnson. Worse than Warren Harding. Worse than Richard Nixon.
Off the market
It seems like our legislators throughout are pinpointing women and all that. I think that women ought to introduce some legislation in Missouri or other states that enhancement for men should be taken off the market like Viagra.
Sad times
Sadly, this country’s entered a time where conservatives can no longer protest peacefully because the crowd will be infiltrated with those people who are violent in power.
Take notice
Yes, I sure hope you right wing throwbacks are noticing the Biden infrastructure dollars being spent on Lovers Lane.
Pervasive ignorance
I am so sorry that historical ignorance is so pervasive. On Jan. 6, 2021 the fate of the Pence family could well have been the same fate as was experienced by the de Witt Brothers in 1672 or maybe that of Joan of Arc.
Get ready
Well, all I know is if the beast from the east ushers in world peace, then you better get ready for the next man on the scene. The one the Bible talked about.
How’s it working out?
The White House and Congress. Well, how is Trump’s deregulating the banking industry working out for everyone?
(1) comment
Pervasive The Progressive Left have been lying to this country since 2015 and still you listen to them. Please go booster and the booster again.
