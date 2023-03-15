In late 2019, there were approximately 158 million people employed in the United States. Only recently have we obtained 158 million people employed in the United States since the pandemic. How can Joe Biden claim that he’s the biggest job creator in history?
No bailout
for them
There should not be any bailout for Silicon Valley Bank investors. They knew that only $250,000 was secured. They knew that they were taking a chance, or if they didn’t, they should have known because they were getting such a big investment. So, there should be no bailout for them.
Mandatory service
The news says that our military is declining. They should reinstate the draft. Every young man, 18 years old, should have to do at least two years in the military. You wouldn’t have all the freeloaders hanging out on the corners, begging for money, and it would teach them a trade in some respect. So I say reinstate the draft.
Tiny homes
I’m calling in here on these little houses they’re going to build for the homeless. That’s a good idea, but they’re wasting our money. The homeless don’t care because you’re going to keep supplying them. I-229 isn’t being fixed. You’ve got the streets aren’t being fixed. We can’t even get the ditches dug down here in the South end. Why in the world are we building homes for the homeless?
Do better
The two leading Republican candidates vying for election in 2024 are in a psychological war with each other, seeking to sway the minds and votes of an electoral majority. Surely the Republican Party can do better than these two grandstanding, divisive characters.
Sorry for them
I find it heartbreaking when I see legal immigrants on the news who have been subject to theft and robbery and the lawlessness that pervades our country right now. These people came here, became citizens, thinking that this was a country of law and order. And I feel sorry for them.
Why they cheat
There’s a very old saying that cheaters never prosper. And sadly, that’s just not true. Cheaters do quite well. That’s exactly why they cheat.
