Somebody said, why do we curse Tucker Carlson? Because he wants us to believe the lie that the insurrectionists were peaceful sightseers when we saw the carnage with our own eyes. There are no two sides to it. There were only guerrillas trying to overthrow our government.
Can’t help themselves
I am all for stopping the flow of fentanyl in this country and holding people responsible for it, but we have to be careful because we’ve seen already how our government abused the Patriot Act to go after law abiding citizens. Politicians have a way of wanting to do good, and then figuring out how to be up to something other than good intentions through the policies they implement. I don’t know if they do it on purpose. I think sometimes they just can’t help themselves.
Heartbreaking
It’s a little disheartening when we have to use taxpayer money to force our president to obey the Constitution in court. It’s just a little heartbreaking that this country has devolved to that.
No effect
For people, especially Democrats, to say that the Republicans and Donald Trump are the reason that SVB bank failed is ridiculous, do some of your own research that what he rolled back has nothing to do with SVB bank. That was for smaller banks, mid-size banks. And nothing he rolled back had any effect on SVB.
Out of control
I’m reading this “Trash Everywhere” in the Weekender paper about how there’s trash everywhere. It’s not being picked up. What Kansas City had to do is hire private contractors to pick up the trash, and they’re making a heck of a leeway on it. That’s what St. Joe is going to have to do because it’s out of control. The people they hire for the county, they’re already pretty busy, so they’re not going to have time to do it. So that’s what they’re going to have to do.
