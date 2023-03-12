Yes. In regards to building those tiny houses. I just left the east shops and I see where there's seven acres for sale next to the intersection. That would be an ideal place for them. Thank you.
St. Joseph High Schools
If the people in the south end want to keep Benton just as it is, that's fine. And the rest of the community we should build one high school that would serve both Central and Lafayette. That's all.
Raising wages
Missouri Conservation Department employees are not getting the 8.7% raise like all other state employees. Is this going to keep our conservation department in good standing?
Editor's note: House Bill No. 14, which provided a 8.7% cost-of-living pay increase for state workers, also included raises for Department of Conservation employees.
Far from truthful
To that guy who says Tucker Carlson is so wonderful, it wouldn't hurt if you did some research because a judge has said that he's not. He's not telling the truth. FOX News has admitted that he’s not truthful. He's been giving false information from the beginning and people just don't bother to check it out.
Clown shortage
I see on TV that there's a shortage of clowns. They are going into politics. But I am laughing now when I see and hear one of them Democrats say something. So do we need any more?
Election is coming
Well, the biggest factor and any morally good thing coming out of our politicians on both sides of the aisle is all based on the fact that 2024 is coming up, folks. We've got an election coming. So if you see a politician doing something right. That's the only reason.
Clean up your own state
If Governor DeSantis is so keen on taking such good care of Florida, why is it that there are approximately six drug cartels openly operating in Florida? Clean up your own state, Governor. Leave the rest of us to the hell alone.
(1) comment
St. Joseph high schools - We have a high school building (Central) that is large enough to have Lafayette students attend if needed. If we built a new one for both or all three, where would that be and what would happen to that beautiful Central H.S. building?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.