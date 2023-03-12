Placeholder It's Your Call

An open spot

Yes. In regards to building those tiny houses. I just left the east shops and I see where there's seven acres for sale next to the intersection. That would be an ideal place for them. Thank you.

Tags

(1) comment

Content

St. Joseph high schools - We have a high school building (Central) that is large enough to have Lafayette students attend if needed. If we built a new one for both or all three, where would that be and what would happen to that beautiful Central H.S. building?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.