St. Joseph needs to get with the program with the veterinary services. I have an excellent vet but he does not do emergency services. I called everywhere last weekend, all through St. Joseph — there’s no emergency vet services. I literally had to drive clear to Mission, Kansas, to a 24-hour veterinary clinic because my cat was sick.
Trash everywhere
We’re trying to get new people in St. Joe, but everywhere in town, you look around and there’s trash. It’s kind of hard for us to promote this town. There’s so much trash laying on the streets, on the side of the highways and everything else. But nobody does anything about it. Way to go, St. Joe.
Republican platform
People have said for a long time that Republicans have no platform. That’s not true. They want to eradicate transgender people from the face of the Earth.
California water
The people in charge in California now say that the water system they use in California is racist. You know, they all need a lot of professional help because they’re crazier than bed bugs.
Tired of hearings
All you hear on the news is, they’re going to do something. They have hearings on this and hearings on that. Well, the American people are tired of hearing about hearings. We want to see something done about it. How about doing something? Quit talking and get busy and do it.
Soul of mankind
You know, the soul of mankind is incredibly ill all across this planet. And people better hope that God does not decide just to go ahead and pull the plug.
