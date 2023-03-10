Placeholder It's Your Call

St. Joseph needs to get with the program with the veterinary services. I have an excellent vet but he does not do emergency services. I called everywhere last weekend, all through St. Joseph — there’s no emergency vet services. I literally had to drive clear to Mission, Kansas, to a 24-hour veterinary clinic because my cat was sick.

