A team of middle school mathletes from East Buchanan Middle School won the local MATHCOUNTS competition held on Feb. 4 at Missouri Western State University. The top individual was Delaney Crump, also representing East Buchanan.

Members of the winning team are: Delaney Crump, Ryan Dicks, Peyton Wilmes, and Ellie Jackson, coached by Tabatha Craft.

