A team of middle school mathletes from East Buchanan Middle School won the local MATHCOUNTS competition held on Feb. 4 at Missouri Western State University. The top individual was Delaney Crump, also representing East Buchanan.
Members of the winning team are: Delaney Crump, Ryan Dicks, Peyton Wilmes, and Ellie Jackson, coached by Tabatha Craft.
The second place team is from St. Francis Xavier School and is composed of Jake Burnam, Sam Leslie, Patrick Holtz, and Logan Bergeron, coached by Paul Modlin.
These top two teams advance to the State Competition, to be held on Saturday, March 4 at the Missouri University of Science & Technology in Rolla, Missouri. The top four students and the coach of the 1st place team from the State Competition will advance to the MATHCOUNTS National Competition in Orlando, Florida from May 14-15, 2023.
Besides the above teams, individual winners advancing to the state competition are: Sara Gupta of St. Paul Lutheran School in St. Joseph, coached by Shawna Macrander, Bailey Gregory and Ember Sparks of East Buchanan, and Ellyette Sobotka of Maysville Elementary School, coached by Sue Bridgman.
Jake Burnam of St. Francis Xavier won the Countdown Round, which pitted the top eleven competitors against each other in a fast-moving, head-to-head bracket-style tournament.
The local MATHCOUNTS Competition Series is organized and staffed by members of the Northwest Chapter of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers (MSPE). The event was sponsored by Missouri Western State University, Evergy, WireCo World Group, and Shamrad Metal Fabricators.
In our increasingly technological society, those students who do not begin developing strong problem-solving, logical thinking and analytical abilities in middle school will face an uphill battle later in life if they wish to pursue a medical, scientific, mathematical, engineering or technical career.
As a national math enrichment, coaching and competition program designed to improve math skills among U.S. students, MATHCOUNTS prepares students for future career opportunities and success. More than 6 million students across the U.S. have participated in MATHCOUNTS programs.
