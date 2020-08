A teen was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert Becker, 18, was traveling east on Route PP in Clinton County, just four miles east of Holt. Becker's vehicle crossed the center line and went across the westbound lane of traffic and off the north side of the road. The vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its wheels in a field.

Becker was transported to Truman Medical Center via Life Flight. He was no wearing his seat belt.