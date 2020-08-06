At 1 year old, Lynn has all the good looks going for her — long hair, gorgeous coloring and bright golden eyes. She also has the sweet personality to go along with her looks. Who’s the lucky family that gets to take her home?
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Ben is a sweet 8-month-old American bulldog/shepherd mix. He’s a big guy but just a total love bug. He loves playing, rolling and chasing things. He would love an active family that will take him on lots of runs.
You may adopt this pet for $47.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends