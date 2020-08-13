Matisse is an 11-month-old male orange and white cat. This big guy is a bit shy and is trying to adjust to his shelter area, but he still loves neck scratches and pets.
You may adopt this pet for $97.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
What a fun pup! Meet Danny Boy! He’s an adorable 4-month-old hound. He has a beautiful tri-colored coat, a smiling face and is all kinds of fun.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends