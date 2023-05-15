Sewer rates

The city of St. Joseph has made numerous government-mandated improvements to its water-protection plant on the South Side. The cost of those improvements is leading to another sewer rate increase, the first in six years.

St. Joseph residents haven’t seen a sewer rate increase since 2017. That changes on July 1 when a 4.25% rate hike takes effect.

The St. Joseph City Council approved the measure Monday, ending a six-year stretch with no increase in the rate charged for municipal sewer service. The new rates were approved unanimously as part of a larger consent agenda.

