Heather is a gorgeous 1½-year-old female tortie. Check out her amazing coloring. She is very unique and has a great personality to go along with her good looks. She would love to find a new home with fun places to explore.
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Check out the smiles on this guy. Tod is a 2-year-old pit bull and just the happiest pup around. He gets so excited when someone comes to visit and he can’t wait to have a new family to please! He’ll melt your heart when you meet him.
You may adopt this pet for $130, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends