Melinda is a 3-year-old female jet black cat. She’s a big, laid-back girl with magnificent golden eyes. She loves attention and can’t wait to be the center of her new family.
You may adopt this pet for $55, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Romey is a handsome 1-year-old male Husky. He is a true gentleman. He loves to play and give kisses. He would be great with an active family that will take him for long walks and have space to run.
You may adopt this pet for $130, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends