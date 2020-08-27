Emilee is a beautiful 5-month-old tortie kitten. She loves to lay on her back and have her belly rubbed. She’s an affectionate little gal and will take all the attention she can get.
You may adopt this pet for $77.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Laney is a silly 1-year-old female pit bull mix. She’s playful, loving and can't wait to have a family of her own. She would love to take long walks and cuddle up at night. She’s still got lots of puppy energy so exercise and training are important.
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends