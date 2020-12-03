Dave is a handsome 4-month-old kitten with amazing golden eyes. He’s super playful and always wants to be in the middle of the action. If he’s just not quite enough, he has two brothers that look identical for triple the fun.
You may adopt this pet for $67.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Roman is a friendly 11-month-old pit bull/lab mix. He loves people and all the attention he can get! He’s a playful guy and would love a yard to romp around in and some good belly scratches.
You may adopt this pet for $130, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
Meet Gary! This fluffy guy is one handsome devil! He’s 2 months old and ready to find a new home. He’s in search of bigger spaces to explore and more action to get involved in.