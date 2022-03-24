Mia is a 9-month-old pit bull mix that weighs about 42 pounds. She found herself at the animal shelter when her owner no longer wanted her. Mia was quickly selected to participate in the "Puppies for Parole" program so that she could gain some confidence and social skills. She can be timid at first but once she gets to know you, she is your best friend forever. She would LOVE to have another dog in the family but please no cats or small children.
Raya, a 7-year-old tabby, once had a home of her own but was very overwhelmed with the constant action and often hid to stay away from the craziness. She has found the refuge she likes by having a quiet kennel to herself, but we know she will thrive in a low-activity home with someone to keep her company. She enjoys being petted and we think her dream home would have a nice couch to perch on so she can sit by her person while they curl up for a movie or good book.
If you are interested in these pets, apply now at stjoemo.animalshelternet.com. The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours at 816-271-4877.
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com.
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.” Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
