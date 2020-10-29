Gypsy is the perfect black cat to add to your family just in time for Halloween. Gypsy is just under 2 years old. She is a snugglebug and loves to get attention.
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Walter is a 1 ½-year-old lab/boxer mix. He has a charming personality and loves to make new friends. Walter would make a great family dog.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of
St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter:
@StJoeFriends