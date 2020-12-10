Dirk is an adorable 4-year-old male cat. He’s a big boy at 12 pounds with the cutest face ever. He can’t wait to have a new home with bigger spaces to stretch out in. He’s a sweetheart and will melt your heart when you meet him.
You may adopt this pet for $92.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Munk is a sweet 1-year-old male Labrador Retriever. He is such an awesome pup. He is well behaved, appears to be house trained and walks nicely on a leash. He would love an active family that will take him for long walks every day.
You may adopt this pet for $130, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends
Meet Gary! This fluffy guy is one handsome devil! He’s 2 months old and ready to find a new home. He’s in search of bigger spaces to explore and more action to get involved in.