Barbie is a beautiful 10-year-old female cat. She has the most amazing long black hair and golden eyes. She’s hoping to find a new home with a sunny window to take her long naps in.
You may adopt this pet for $25, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Clyde is a handsome 3½-year-old pit bull mix. He is a gentle and loving little guy who wants nothing more than to find a new home. He has nice manners and will make a perfect new member of your family.
You may adopt this pet for $55, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends