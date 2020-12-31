Erin is a beautiful 3-year-old female Seal Point. Wow! Check out her good looks. She is friendly and curious and can’t wait to have a new home to explore. Who’s the lucky family to take this lovely lady home?
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Max is a playful 1-year-old male Cattle Dog mix. He is one smart little guy. He appears to get along with other dogs and would love a buddy. He has lots of energy so he would be great in an active family with a fenced yard or daily walks.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of
St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends