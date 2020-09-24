Meet Marty. He's a handsome devil and he knows it. His lynx-point coloring and 5-month-old attitude all work together to make him a great little guy. Marty would prefer to be the only cat in the home.
You may adopt this pet for $92.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Oli is a stunning 3-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/heeler mix. He has been an outside farm dog but does not do well with chickens or livestock. He’s a fun little guy and gets along well with children.
You may adopt this pet for $110, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends